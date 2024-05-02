EU Launches Inquiry Into Meta Over Disinformation Concerns
The European Commission has initiated an inquiry into the social media behemoth Meta for potential disinformation activities.
The EU unveiled the probe against the parent company of Facebook and Instagram on Tuesday, alleging that the US-based firm may have violated the online content regulations of the bloc.
The commission has stated that Meta's attempts to moderate content are deemed "insufficient" and do not adequately address deceptive advertising and disinformation.
The bloc also raised concerns regarding the absence of an efficient third-party, real-time platform for civil discourse and election monitoring in anticipation of the European Parliament elections.
The commission said it will continue to gather evidence from Meta, for example by sending additional requests for information or conducting interviews and inspections.
