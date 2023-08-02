Once In A Blue Moon: Two Supermoons To Grace The Night Sky In August
The month of August is slated to witness two supermoons, one of which was seen on Tuesday, and another one will be seen on August 30.
Supermoon refers to when the Moon’s orbit is closest to the Earth at the same time the Moon is full. When that happens, it appears slightly brighter and larger than a regular full moon.
On August 30, a supermoon will be coinciding with a blue moon which is a much rarer occurrence.
A blue moon is when a full moon appears for the second time in a single month, according to NASA.
The last time it happened was in December 2009, and the next time it would be in August 2032.
