Elon Musk-Owned X Threatens To Sue Anti-Hate Group Over A Research
The owners of X, formerly known as Twitter, have been accused of threatening an anti-hate activist group with legal action, in an effort to "bully" them into silence.
X Corp allegedly accused the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) of coming up with "troubling and baseless claims" in its reports concerning the platform, according to the CCDH.
Imran Ahmed, CCDH chief executive, said Musk's actions were "a brazen attempt to silence honest criticism".
The research claims that Twitter "fails to act on 99%" of hostile tweets from verified accounts were refuted by X Corp attorney Alex Spiro in a letter to the CCDH.
Sipro also alleged that CCDH was supported by funding from "X Corp's commercial competitors, as well as government entities and their affiliates".
In its reply CCDH's lawyer Roberta Kaplan said the allegations were "a disturbing effort to intimidate those who have the courage to advocate against incitement, hate speech and harmful content online".
