Odisha, Bengal Prepare as Cyclone Dana Approaches Landfall
Odisha and West Bengal are preparing for the impact of Cyclone Dana, which is expected to make landfall between Puri and Sagar Island on the night of October 24-25.
The storm is likely to hit the northern coasts of Odisha and West Bengal as a severe cyclonic storm, with wind speeds reaching 100-110 kmph and gusts up to 120 kmph.
In response, the Odisha government has ordered the closure of schools and advised fishermen to stay ashore on October 24.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held a high-level meeting to assess the state's preparedness for the cyclone.
The Met Office has forecast heavy rainfall for West Bengal's coastal districts, including Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, North 24 Parganas, and South 24 Parganas, on October 23.
AI-Generated Child Abuse Imagery Surges on Open Web, Watchdog Warns of ‘Tipping Point’
Click here