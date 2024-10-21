AI-Generated Child Abuse Imagery Surges on Open Web, Watchdog Warns of ‘Tipping Point’
AI-generated child sexual abuse imagery is increasing on the open web, with cases over the past six months surpassing last year’s total, according to the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF).
The IWF, which runs a UK hotline with global reach, reported that most of this illegal content was found on public websites, not the dark web.
An IWF analyst warned that the rise in AI-generated content is approaching a “tipping point,” making it difficult for authorities to determine whether a real child is involved.
From April to September, the IWF acted on 74 reports of AI-generated CSAM, up from 70 cases over the previous year.
Over half of the flagged content is hosted on servers in Russia and the US, with Japan and the Netherlands also involved. The IWF compiles URLs of such content, sharing them with tech companies to block access.
X Updates Privacy Policy to Let Third Parties Train AI on User Posts