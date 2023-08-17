‘Not A Replacement For Journalists’: The Associated Press Sets Guidelines For Using AI In Newsrooms
Associated Press (AP) has released guidelines around the use of generative AI for its journalists as it looks at ways to incorporate the technology in news gathering.
Amanda Barrett, AP vice president for standards and inclusion, said, in a blog post that the publication does not see AI “as a replacement of journalists in any way” but has developed guidelines for reporters and editors on how to employ it.
The journalists should exercise caution while using generative AI as it “should not be treated as unvetted source material”.
The publication has stated that AI will not be allowed to alter photos, videos, or audio, and that AI-generated images will not be used unless they are the subject of a journalistic piece.
Writers cannot feed confidential information into AI tools and should ensure that other sources which they use are “free of AI-generated content.”
They have also been asked to avoid using AI content designed to propagate disinformation by accident and to verify the veracity of the content they use.
AP has been using AI tools to produce quick write-ups around financial reports and minor sports leagues. Besides, the publication has signed an agreement with ChatGPT maker OpenAI to use its news stories to train generative AI models.
NASA Declares July 2023 As The Hottest Month Recorded Since 1880
Click here