NASA Declares July 2023 As The Hottest Month Recorded Since 1880

This July was 0.24 degrees Celsius warmer than any other July in NASA's record, and 1.18 degrees Celsius warmer than the average temperature for the month between 1951 and 1980.
“The science is clear this isn’t normal. Alarming warming around the world is driven primarily by human-caused greenhouse gas emissions,” said GISS Director Gavin Schmidt in a press statement.
High sea surface temperatures contributed to the record warmth. According to NASA's analysis, ocean temperatures in the eastern tropical Pacific were unusually high, with El Nino developing in May 2023.
El Nino and La Nina are warm and cold Pacific Ocean currents, respectively, which have a significant effect on global temperatures.
