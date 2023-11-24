North Korea Claims Successful Launch of Spy Satellite, Prompting Global Condemnation
North Korea announced that it successfully placed its first spy satellite into orbit, achieving this milestone on its third try within a span of six months.
The rocket took off on Tuesday night from the Sohae Satellite Launching Station and “accurately put the reconnaissance satellite Malligyong-1 on its orbit” about 12 minutes later, according to the state-run news agency KCNA, as quoted by Al Jazeera.
Countries, such as the United States, Japan, and South Korea, expressed condemnation as North Korea used ballistic missile technology for the launch.
Ballistic missiles are powerful and long-range weapons that can carry various payloads, including nuclear warheads. The UN has forbidden the proliferation of such technology owing to the threat to global security and arms race.
The United States called it “a brazen violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions”. The White House statement warned that the action heightens tensions and risks destabilising regional security.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also condemned the launch, referring to it as “a serious situation” that “affects the safety” of people in Japan.
South Korea partially suspended an agreement with North Korea, reducing restrictions on its surveillance along the demilitarised zone that separates the two countries.
