North Korea Claims Successful Launch of Spy Satellite, Prompting Global Condemnation

Countries, such as the United States, Japan, and South Korea, expressed condemnation as North Korea used ballistic missile technology for the launch.
Ballistic missiles are powerful and long-range weapons that can carry various payloads, including nuclear warheads. The UN has forbidden the proliferation of such technology owing to the threat to global security and arms race.
The United States called it “a brazen violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions”. The White House statement warned that the action heightens tensions and risks destabilising regional security.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also condemned the launch, referring to it as “a serious situation” that “affects the safety” of people in Japan.