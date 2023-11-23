From EU To Apple: Tech Giants Halt Ads On Elon Musk's X Amid Rising Hate Speech
The European Union is currently withdrawing its advertisements from Elon Musk's X, citing a concerning rise in hate speech and disinformation on the platform.
Reportedly, X has been accused of propagating a tidal wave of antisemitism, Islamophobia and misinformation amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.
Apart from the EU, a cascade of other major technology and media companies, like Apple, IBM and Disney had made a similar announcement of pausing ads on the platform, last week.
A report by Media Matters, a non profit organisation, even pointed out that Apple’s ads had run beside posts praising Adolf Hitler and the Nazis on X.
Following the report gaining attention, Musk filed a lawsuit against the non-profit organisation, accusing it of defamation against the platform.
Paris Hilton’s entertainment company 11:11 Media has become the latest addition to the list of companies to pull out from the advertising campaign with Musk’s X, just one month after announcing an exclusive partnership with the platform
