Nobel Laureates Call for Urgent AI Regulation to Address Global Challenges
Nobel laureates Geoffrey Hinton and Demis Hassabis have emphasised the urgent need for robust regulation of artificial intelligence, which played a pivotal role in their award-winning achievements.
Hassabis, who shared the Chemistry Nobel with David Baker and John Jumper for using AI to decode protein structures, highlighted the rapid pace of AI evolution as a major challenge at a conference in Stockholm.
He stressed the importance of ensuring that AI benefits all humanity, asking, “What do we want to use these systems for, and how should we deploy them?”
Hinton, often called the "Godfather of AI," expressed regret for not considering safety earlier, warning that AI could escalate the arms race.
Hinton, who left Google last year to speak out about AI risks, received the Physics Nobel alongside John Hopfield for breakthroughs in artificial neural networks.
Hassabis called for “quick and flexible” regulations, suggesting existing frameworks in fields like healthcare and transport as potential models to manage AI’s rapid advancements.
Apple Accused of Negligence in Managing Child Abuse Content on iCloud