Apple Accused of Negligence in Managing Child Abuse Content on iCloud
A 27-year-old woman, whose childhood abuse was documented and shared online, has filed a lawsuit against Apple, as reported by The New York Times.
She claims her images were stored in iCloud and discovered on a man’s MacBook in Vermont in 2021.
The lawsuit highlights a troubling notification system that reminds her nearly daily of new charges linked to her abuse images.
This case reignites scrutiny of Apple’s decision to abandon a controversial tool in 2021, which would have scanned iCloud for illegal content but was shelved amid privacy concerns from cybersecurity experts.
The woman is suing Apple, alleging it failed to use its tools to remove and report images of her abuse, allowing the material to persist and retraumatize victims.
The suit aims to change Apple’s policies and seeks compensation for up to 2,680 potential victims. With damages of at least $150,000 per victim—tripled under the law—the total award could surpass $1.2 billion if Apple is found liable.
