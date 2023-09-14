Covid, Gore, Vaccine: Which Keywords Has Threads Blocked In Its New Search Feature?
Instagram's text-based platform, Threads has a revamped search feature which blocks Covid-related queries. This was first pointed out in a report by The Washington Post.
Along with this, words like "sex," "nude," "gore," "porn," "coronavirus," "vaccines" and "vaccination" have also been blocked.
As per the report, when users took to Threads for searching information connected to "Covid" and "long Covid," they got a blank screen and a pop-up link to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention's website.
Meta has confirmed the same in a statement, saying, “The search functionality temporarily doesn’t provide results for keywords that may show potentially sensitive content.”
Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, also tweeted saying, “We're trying to learn from last mistakes and believe it's better to bias towards being careful as we roll out search.
Adobe Introduces AI Features, Announces Price Updates And Payouts