No OTP Needed: DMK Tweaks App After Madras HC Privacy Order
After the Madras High Court barred OTP-based verification for membership drives, the DMK updated its ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ app to allow enrollment without phone number verification.
This still allows its cadre to continue enrolling members under the ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ campaign—a statewide membership drive aimed at strengthening the party’s grassroots presence.
The court's interim order came in response to a PIL raising concerns over privacy and data misuse.
It alleged DMK workers were collecting sensitive details like Aadhaar, voter IDs, bank passbooks, and phone numbers.
The judges flagged the risk of data breaches and the involvement of third-party companies managing this information.
They also noted the lack of clarity on data protection measures, stressing that voter privacy and political preferences must be safeguarded to protect democratic rights.
