Bihar Voter Roll Cleanup: Over 52 Lakh Names Deleted So Far, Says EC
Over 52 lakh voters in Bihar have been flagged as deceased, permanently shifted, or registered in multiple places, according to initial findings from the Election Commission’s ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The ECI’s press note said the revision identified 18.66 lakh deceased voters, 26.01 lakh who had shifted constituencies, and 7.5 lakh with duplicate entries.
Another 11,484 were marked untraceable—together making up 6.62% of Bihar’s electorate.
As of June 24, Bihar had 7.89 crore registered voters. Of these, 7.16 crore (90.67%) submitted Enumeration Forms (EFs), and 7.13 crore (90.37%) have been digitised.
Around 97.3% of voters have been covered through form submission or on-ground verification, while 2.7%—roughly 21.35 lakh—remain unverified.
The SIR is part of the Commission’s efforts to clean up electoral rolls ahead of elections. However, the scale of deletions and gaps in verification have raised concerns about the accuracy and impact of the process.
