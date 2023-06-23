‘No Discrimination In India’: PM Modi Responds To US Media In A Joint Press Conference
During a joint press briefing with US President Joe Biden at the White House, PM Modi said that India does not discriminate on the basis of religion or caste.
This was in response to a question from the US media on the steps taken by the Indian government to protect the rights of Muslims and other minorities.
He said, “We are a democracy...India & America both have democracy in our DNA. Democracy is in our spirit & we live it and it's written in our Constitution.”
The format of the press conference included one question from the US press and one from an Indian journalist, said John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson.
It was the first time that Modi took questions in a press conference since he became prime minister in 2014. In May 2019, he attended a press conference but did not take questions.
