India May “Pull Apart” Over Minority Rights: Barack Obama
Former US President said that if rights of minorities in India are not protected, there is a strong possibility that the country "at some point starts pulling apart".
Obama made these remarks during an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour, where he addressed the protection of the rights of ethnic minorities in India.
He added that when a US president meets with PM Modi, "then protection of the Muslim minority in a majority-Hindu India, that is something worth mentioning".
During the interview, he said, “I think it is important to be able to talk about these things honestly. Things are not going to be as clean as you like, because the world is complicated.”
