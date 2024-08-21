NHRC Probes Badlapur School Abuse Case As Principal, Staff Suspended
The management of a school in Badlapur, located in Maharashtra's Thane district, has suspended the principal and two staff members following allegations of sexual abuse involving two female students.
The accused, a male attendant, has been arrested in connection with the case.
On Tuesday, hundreds of outraged parents and local residents protested at Badlapur railway station, with some demonstrators resorting to stone-pelting during the agitation.
The incident came to light when one of the girls complained of pain in her private parts and subsequently informed her parents that the accused had inappropriately touched her when she went to use the toilet.
In response, the Maharashtra government ordered the suspension of three police officials, including a senior police inspector, for allegedly failing to properly investigate the case.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called for a review to ensure that Sakhi Savitri committees, which are intended to protect and support students, are being established in schools.
The National Human Rights Commission has also taken suo motu cognizance of the incident and requested a detailed report on the matter.
