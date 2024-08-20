India-EU To Hold Two-Day Conference On Online Radicalisation Threats
India and the European Union will host a regional conference on August 21-22 to address online radicalisation threats and explore joint strategies to counter extremist and terrorist exploitation of online spaces.
The two-day EU-India Track 1.5 Conference in New Delhi will gather experts, policymakers, academics, and law enforcement officials from South Asia (India, Bangladesh, Maldives, and Sri Lanka) and Europe.
The conference aims to boost counter-terrorism cooperation in the region, supporting the EU’s Indo-Pacific strategy for stronger ties with partners facing shared challenges, the EU stated on Monday.
The meeting is expected to yield strategies for tackling the complex challenges at the intersection of technology and terrorism.
It will also explore potential areas of collaboration between the EU, India, and the broader region to combat violent extremism in the digital space.
Senior officials and experts from the ministries of defence and external affairs, along with representatives from the Indian Army and police, will attend the conference from the Indian side.
