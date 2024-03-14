New York Times Issues Copyright Takedown Notices To Wordle-Inspired Game Developers
Since Wordle gained immense popularity on the internet less than three years ago, numerous imitations have surfaced. The New York Times, which acquired the game in 2022, has begun issuing takedown notices to creators of some of these similar games.
The Times has submitted multiple Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) takedown notices to developers of games inspired by Wordle, alleging infringement on the Times' ownership of the Wordle name.
The news organisation also alleged that the game’s distinctive visual elements, including the layout and colour scheme featuring green, gray, and yellow tiles, have also been infringed.
The company's spokesperson stated that they don't oppose the creation of similar word games as long as they don't violate Wordle's trademarks or copyrighted gameplay.
However, the company did take measures against a GitHub user who developed a "Wordle clone" project, which provided instructions on replicating Wordle, and against others who shared the code.
In light of the copyright strike, a spokesperson from GitHub told AP that the platform meticulously examines all DMCA takedown requests and provides impacted users with a chance to make alterations before proceeding with them.
