ED Probes German National's Role In Mahadev App Gambling Operations
According to the Enforcement Directorate, a German citizen is identified as the individual behind the development of the Mahadev Online Book gaming-betting application, as well as several similar apps in various countries.
Presently, the ED is probing the transfer of funds to a German national in his native country and other overseas entities. As per ED sources, the Mahadev group functions through a three-tier structure.
The initial layer comprises developers who crafted the gaming-betting programme tailored to local demands. This setup ensures that 40% of the total funds collected are allocated to winning players using the app, while the remaining 60% constitutes Mahadev's profit.
The second tier involves individuals such as Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, responsible for overseeing the app and the group's activities. They manage the process of collecting and transferring funds using hawala and shell companies.
The third tier consists of panel operators who execute the group's operations at the grassroots level.
Despite recent actions, the operations persist, with panel operators collecting money from users, withdrawing cash, and sending it to Dubai via hawala.
How Unemployed Tech-Savvy Youth Ran The Infamous Mahadev Betting App