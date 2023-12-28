New York Times Alleges Copyright Violation In Lawsuit Against OpenAI And Microsoft
The New York Times has filed a lawsuit in a US court against OpenAI and Microsoft, asserting that the AI models created by these companies used millions of articles for training without obtaining proper permission.
The lawsuit filed in a Manhattan federal court claimed that the companies "seek to free-ride on The Times' massive investment in its journalism by using it to build substitutive products without permission or payment”.
It added that the unauthorised use of the paper's copyrighted content, including news articles, investigations, opinions, reviews, guides, and more, for developing AI products jeopardises The Times' ability to deliver its services.
While the lawsuit doesn't specify a monetary demand, it contends that OpenAI (valued at $80 billion) and its partner Microsoft (valued at $2.8 trillion) should be accountable for "billions of dollars in statutory and actual damages".
This legal action is the latest addition to the series of comparable cases, with one instance in September where over a dozen authors filed a lawsuit against the company, citing its utilisation of their written work.
Apple Ceases Sales Of Latest Smartwatches In The US. Here’s Why