Apple Ceases Sales Of Latest Smartwatches In The US. Here’s Why
Latest Apple smartwatch models are now banned from import in the US after the Biden administration chose not to override a decision on patent infringements against the company.
The ban applies to the Apple Watch Series 6 and newer versions, as well as all models of the Apple Watch Ultra.
The Watch models deemed in violation had been removed from Apple's online store in the USA. However, the Apple Watch SE, not included in the ruling, continues to be sold.
In September, Apple launched the Apple Watch Series 9, highlighting enhanced performance and new features, including the capability to access and log health data.
The United States International Trade Commission (ITC) decided in October to ban Apple Watch models over a patented technology for detecting blood-oxygen levels.
The ruling originated from a complaint filed with the commission in mid-2021 by Masimo Corp. The medical device manufacturer alleged that Apple had violated "light-based oximetry functionality".
Masimo claims it invented the technology and alleges that Apple recruited its employees to gain access to this knowledge.
In an emergency appeal, Apple pleaded for a temporary ban suspension, seeking relief until the U.S. Customs evaluated its redesign by January 12. The company argued that maintaining the ban during the appeal could result in "irreparable harm".
