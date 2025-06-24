New U.S. Visa Rule Now Requires Public Social Media Profiles
The U.S. has now made it mandatory for all F, M, and J visa applicants to make their social media accounts public for government review.
F, M, and J visas are for students, vocational trainees, and exchange visitors, respectively.
The U.S. Embassy in India stated that “every visa decision is a national security decision.” Applicants must adjust their privacy settings to allow authorities to verify their identity and eligibility.
Since 2019, the U.S. has asked for social media handles on visa forms. Now, this data will be used more actively to screen for potential security threats, as per the officials.
Last month, the Trump administration paused new student visa interviews to expand social media screening protocols.
