BBC Joins List Of Publishers Accusing AI Firm Perplexity Of Content Misuse
The BBC is considering legal action against U.S.-based AI company Perplexity, accusing it of reproducing BBC content word-for-word without permission.
In a formal notice, the broadcaster has asked Perplexity to immediately stop using its material, delete any existing content in its possession, and offer financial compensation for past use.
The BBC is also reportedly prepared to seek a court injunction if the company fails to comply, including demands to erase any data used to train its AI tools.
In a statement, Perplexity said: "The BBC's claims are just one more part of the overwhelming evidence that the BBC will do anything to preserve Google's illegal monopoly."
Perplexity has previously come under fire from other media outlets—Forbes, Wired, and the New York Times—for allegedly using their content without consent.
In response to mounting criticism, Perplexity recently introduced a revenue-sharing programme aimed at addressing publisher concerns.
Biggest Password Leak Ever? 1,600 Cr Logins Stolen From Major Platforms
Click here