New Social Media Rules Bar Maharashtra Govt Employees From Criticising Policies
The Maharashtra government has issued new social media guidelines barring its employees from criticising current or past policies of the state or any other government.
According to the Government Resolution (GR), employees must maintain separate personal and official accounts and avoid using apps banned by the state or Centre.
Violations will attract action under the Maharashtra Civil Service Conduct Rules, 1979.
Employees are also prohibited from posting objectionable, defamatory, discriminatory, or hateful content.
Personal accounts should only display the employee’s photograph and must not feature designations, government logos, uniforms, or official property images.
The rules apply to state government staff, officers in local bodies, contract workers, and employees of public sector undertakings.
