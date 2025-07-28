Facebook Top Platform For Harassing Environmental Defenders: Global Survey
A global survey by Global Witness has revealed that Facebook is the most common platform for online abuse targeting land and environmental defenders.
Over 90% of more than 200 respondents reported experiencing digital harassment.
The survey, conducted between November 2024 and March 2025, gathered responses from defenders across the world.
62% said they faced abuse on Facebook, followed by X (37%), WhatsApp (36%), and Instagram (26%).
Global Witness, which monitors threats against environmental defenders, including killings, raised concerns about the consequences of unchecked online abuse.
The group warned that online harassment often goes beyond the digital space as 75% of the respondents believed the abuse was directly linked to real-world harm.
