'Preference, Not Compulsion': Govt Eases Face Mask Rules For Air Travel
The government on Wednesday eased the face ask rules for flights owing to a gradual dip in the COVID-19 cases.
The order by the aviation ministry said the masks were no longer mandatory, though the passengers should prefer to wear them.
From now on the in-flight announcements will no more enforce wearing face masks which was necessitated by COVID-19 pandemic.
Safety regulations regarding face masks in public spaces have become more lenient as the total number of active cases accounts for 0.02% of the total infection.
