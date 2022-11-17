FIFA Launches Service To Protect Qatar World Cup Players From Online Abuse
FIFA said on Wednesday that it will launch a social media service aimed at protecting players at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar from hate speech, abuse and discrimination online.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino said "At the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, we are happy to launch a service that will help to protect players from the damaging effects that social media posts can cause to their mental health and well-being."
The initiative found support from former Brazil forward Willian Borges da Silva who has faced online threats and abuse.
Willian said, “I was suffering a lot, and my family were suffering a lot because people started attacking us on social media, attacking my family, my daughters, and that’s why I’m standing now with FIFA to see if you can stop these kinds of things."
FIFA is launching the initiative along with FIFPRO. FIFPRO President David Aganzo said, "It is football’s responsibility to protect the players and other affected groups against the abuse they increasingly face in and around their workplace."