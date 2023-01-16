Nepal Plane Crashes Killing At Least 68, 5 Indians On Board
Rescuers have recovered at least 68 bodies from the wreckage of the Yeti Airlines aircraft that crashed in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday.
Reuters quoted Pokhara police official Ajay KC as saying, "We will take out the five bodies from the gorge and search for the remaining four that are still missing."
Among 72 passengers, five were Indians, 57 Nepalis, four Russians, two South Koreans, and one passenger each from Argentina, Ireland, Australia, and France, reported Reuters.
Authorities have said it is unlikely that there are any survivors. BBC quoted Nepal police spokesperson Tek Pratap Rai as saying, "It's unlikely there will be any survivor."
The BBC report said that there was a team of 300 that was looking through the wreckage to recover bodies and the black box.
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal called for an emergency meeting and set up a panel to probe the incident.
