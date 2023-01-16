'RRR' Wins Critics Choice Award For Best Foreign Film, Best Song
SS Rajamouli's blockbuster Telugu film RRR won two awards at the 28th Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.
'RRR' won the Best Foreign Film and Best Song awards. 'RRR's' song 'Naatu Naatu' had last week won the Golden Globes award for the best song.
"Extremely delighted to share that we won the #CriticsChoiceAwards for the BEST SONG (sic)," the RRR team wrote on Twitter after bagging the award.
Meanwhile, filmmaker Rajamouli took to Twitter and said that 'the great' James Cameron watched RRR. "He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her."
