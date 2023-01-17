With AQI At 302, Mumbai Recorded Worse Air Quality Than Delhi On Monday
Mumbai's air quality was in the 'very poor' category on Monday, with the city recording worse air quality than Delhi.
The Times of India reported that on Monday Mumbai's air quality index (AQI) stood at 306 while Delhi's was at 242.
This was the second time in January that Mumbai's air quality fell to the 'very poor' category.
Experts said this could be because Mumbai has also experienced a dip in temperatures.
SAFAR project director, Gufran Beig, told The Indian Express, "The mercury level in Mumbai has dropped below the normal level and owing to cooler temperature the air becomes heavy for which the suspended particulate matters in the air stays for longer hours, thus forming mist and smog, which eventually leads to poor AQI."
