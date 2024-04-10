Nearly 30% Of Indian Adults Have Never Undergone Blood Pressure Checks: Report
According to a recent report by ICMR National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research, nearly 30 percent of people in India between the ages of 18-54 have never got their blood pressure checked.
As per the study, the southern part of the country has the highest average rate of 76% of people who have measured their BP, atleast once in a lifetime.
Among these, the stand-out states and Union Territories are, Lakshadweep (91%), Kerala (89%), Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (83%).
The report found that in North India, around 70% of people had their blood pressure checked at least once in their lifetime.
The numbers were relatively low in states like Madhya Pradesh (62.4%), Chhattisgarh (62%), Rajasthan (58%) and Odisha (56%).
Blood pressure is the force exerted by the blood against the walls of the arteries as it flows through them.
High blood pressure (hypertension) can increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, and other health problems, while low blood pressure (hypotension) can cause symptoms like dizziness and fainting.
