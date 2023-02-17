Neal Mohan, an Indian-American, is all set to become the next CEO of YouTube
On Thursday, Susan Wojcicki announced her resignation from the position of YouTube CEO and said that Neal Mohan will take over.
Wojcicki, in a blog post, revealed that she will be focusing on family, health and personal projects that she is passionate about.
Neal Mohan graduated in electric engineering from Stanford University.
Mohan was appointed chief product officer at YouTube in 2015. He focused on building YouTube Shorts, Music and subscription offerings in the role.
He will join a growing list of Indian-origin CEOs at the helm of US-based global giants, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
