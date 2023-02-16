Sonam Wangchuk And Hundreds Of Other Ladakh Residents Are Protesting In Delhi. Here's Why
Hundreds of residents from Ladakh arrived in Delhi on Wednesday to demand statehood and constitutional safeguards.
The Hindu quoted representatives from Kargil and Leh saying that if Sikkim with a population of 2.5 lakhs could be granted Statehood, the same could be done for Ladakh which has a population of around 3 lakhs.
The protests come after over three years of abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of erstwhile J&K state into two Union territories– Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
“We accepted the formation of UT without a legislature as democratic devolution of power for autonomy, but later we realised it was centralisation," Hindustan Times quoted educationist Sonam Wangchuk as saying.
Wangchuk, whose story inspired the Bollywood film '3 Idiots', staged a 5-day hunger strike in Khardung-la demanding safety for the region's fragile ecology.
