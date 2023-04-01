NASA To Use AI For Combating Solar Storm Terror
A new computer model which combines artificial intelligence (AI) and NASA satellite data can help predict the next solar storm to strike the Earth.
Solar storms result from the huge bursts of energy in the form of solar flares and coronal mass ejections, emitted by the Sun.
When these solar materials strike Earth's magnetic environment, it creates geomagnetic storms. In our increasingly technology-dependent world, such storms have a very disruptive effect.
In 1989, as a result of a solar storm, Quebec saw a 12 hour electrical blackout plunging millions of Canadians into darkness, shutting down schools and businesses.
Scientists predict an increase in solar storms because the Sun is approaching a peak of activity that occurs every 11 years and is expected to occur in 2025.
According to NASA, the new model employs AI to analyse spacecraft measurements of solar wind and predict where an impending solar storm will strike on Earth, with a 30 minutes advance notice.
