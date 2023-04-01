IPL Day 2: Kolkata Knight Riders v. Punjab Kings And Lucknow Super Giants v. Delhi Capitals
Day 2 of the IPL will see Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) locking horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) with Delhi Capitals (DC). Here’s what you need to know about both the matches
The action will return to Mohali for the second match of the IPL as PBKS take on two-time champion KKR. The match starts at 3:30 PM.
While Shikhar Dhawan-led PBKS will be without their star pacer Kagiso Rabada for the match, Nitish Rana-led KKR will have to do without the services of Lockie Ferguson.
LSG and DC will also take centre stage in the third match of the season on Saturday, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow at 7:30 PM.
KL Rahul-led LSG will miss the services of Quinton de Kock while DC led by David Warner will not have Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi due to national commitments today.
