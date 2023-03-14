NASA Projects Spending Up To $1 Bn On Space Station Deorbit Module, Why Is It Necessary?
NASA is planning to spend nearly $1 billion to develop a spacecraft which is capable of steering the International Space Station(ISS) to a controlled destruction in Earth's atmosphere when its time in orbit is up in 2030.
NASA had earlier planned to use Russian cargo spacecraft Progress to deorbit the station but now the agency doesn't want to depend solely on it.
The threats of space debris are increasing with the launch of multi-satellite constellations, particularly in low-Earth orbit. Therefore, the agency plans for bringing down the ISS safely by 2030.
NASA's budget for fiscal year 2024 includes $180 million "to initiate development of a new space tug" that could safely deorbit the ISS over the open ocean after its operational life ends alongside performing other activities.
ALSO READ
No More Reels, Dance Videos On Delhi Metro Amid Filming Ban