Narco Test For Wrestling Chief, Candle March: Where Is The Wrestlers’ Protest Headed?
Top wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshee Malikkh have been protesting to seek action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the sexual harassment charges, since April 23.
As their 15-day ultimatum to arrest the WFI chief ended on Sunday, the wrestlers and the farmers group supporting them have announced their next course of action.
Haryana's Rohtak Khap panchayat, who have come in support of wrestlers, will hold a candle march at the India Gate on May 23 followed by another 'mahila mahapanchayat' on May 28.
In a video message, protesting wrestlers have also appealed to citizens to join the candle march at India Gate.
The mahila mahapanchayat, slated for May 28, will be organised at the new Parliament House- the same day it is supposed to be inaugurated, NDTV reported.
Singh, the accused in the case, also said that he was ready to be put through a lie-detector narco analysis test.
The WFI chief, however, put up a condition that the protesting wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat should also take the test.
“If both the wrestlers are ready to get their test done, then call the press and announce and I promise them that I am also ready for this," he said in a Facebook post on Sunday.
