Narco Test For Wrestling Chief, Candle March: Where Is The Wrestlers’ Protest Headed?
Top wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshee Malikkh have been protesting to seek action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the sexual harassment charges, since April 23.
As their 15-day ultimatum to arrest the WFI chief ended on Sunday, the wrestlers and the farmers group supporting them have announced their next course of action.
Haryana's Rohtak Khap panchayat, who have come in support of wrestlers, will hold a candle march at the India Gate on May 23 followed by another 'mahila mahapanchayat' on May 28.