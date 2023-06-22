Musk v. Zuckerberg: Facebook CEO Is Ready For A ‘Cage Fight’ With Twitter Owner
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to fight Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla in a cage fight.
This was in response to Elon Musk's recent tweet, where Musk mentioned being "up for a cage fight" against Zuckerberg.
Musk tweeted this out in a reply to a Twitter user who asked him to be careful as Zuckerberg “does the ju jitsu now “.
Zuckerberg retaliated by sharing a screenshot of Musk's tweet along with a caption that read, "send me location". Musk replied to the Meta CEO with the address of the location and said, “Vegas Octagon".
As a result, the comment section of Musk's post is already being flooded with hilarious memes as Twitter users have started to take sides.
PM Modi In US, Meets Elon Musk And Neil deGrasse Tyson