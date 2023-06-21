PM Modi In US, Meets Elon Musk And Neil deGrasse Tyson
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York earlier today where he met personalities like Twitter CEO Elon Musk, Nobel Prize winner Paul Romer and astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.
He also met with experts in the medical, technological and educational sectors to address, among other things, policymaking, the National Education Policy and efforts to eradicate tuberculosis.
Tweeting about his meeting with the healthcare experts, Modi said, “They shared their rich perspectives on ways to augment healthcare capacities in India.”
After meeting with Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk, PM Modi said that they had “multifaceted conversations on issues ranging from energy to spirituality”.
Musk said that he is also planning to visit India next year adding that he is confident that Tesla will be in India “as soon as humanly possible."
About his meeting with Tyson, Modi said that they talked about “space, science and related issues”. Following the meeting, Tyson said, "I'm quite sure I'm not alone when I say the potential for what India can accomplish knows no limits.”
PM Modi is in the United States from June 21 to June 24, at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who will host him at a state dinner on June 22.
