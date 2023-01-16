Adidas Loses Court Battle On Trademark Stripes Against Designer Thom Browne
Sportswear brand Adidas lost a legal battle against luxury fashion wear designer Thom Browne over the usage of patterns that resemble the trademark Adidas stripes.
Adidas accused designer Thom Browne of using four stripes on its designs as they are too close to Adidas' trademark three stripes.
The jury in New York rejected the accusations on Thursday.
The Guardian reported Browne's lawyer arguing that "Adidas does not own stripes" and that it's a design motif used by many brands.
Brown's defence further said that Adidas was an affordable sportswear brand while theirs was a luxury fashion brand and there was a huge price difference between the two.
After the judgment, Brown's team said, "It was important to fight and tell my story."
ALSO READ
Nepal plane crashes killing at least 68, 5 Indians on board.