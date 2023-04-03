CSK Vs LSG | Chennai Eyes Its First Win After Disappointment Against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings(CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants(LSG) will face each other in their second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 3 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
While Chennai will be looking to get back on the winning track, after facing disappointment in their opening match of the season, LSG would want to continue its winning streak after its massive victory against Delhi Capitals.
The IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website at 7.30PM IST.
KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants is currently ranked at second position in the points table, with 2 points and a net run rate of 2.500.