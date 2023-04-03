IPL 2023: RCB Triumphs as Kohli and Du Plessis Shine In An 8-Wicket Victory Over MI

Half-centuries from the opening duo of Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli helped Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) register a massive 8-wicket victory against Mumbai Indians(MI) on Sunday, April 2.
While Faf du Plessis scored 73 off 43 balls, Virat Kohli remained unbeaten with 82 runs off 49 balls.
In the first half, Mumbai Indians scored 171 runs, owing to Tilak Varma's unbeaten 84 runs off 46 balls.
Faf du Plessis was declared the 'Man of the Match'.
"Couldn't have asked for a better start!" Virat Kohli tweeted after the RCB's win. With the half-century against MI, he became the first Indian and the second player(after David Warner) in the history of IPL to score 50 fifty-plus scores.