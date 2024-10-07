Movie Gen: Meta Unveils AI Tool For Realistic Video Creation, But Deepfake Concerns Loom
Meta has unveiled Movie Gen, an advanced AI model capable of generating highly realistic video and audio clips based on user prompts.
Movie Gen can create video clips up to 16 seconds long and audio clips up to 45 seconds, synchronizing visuals with sound effects seamlessly.
Beyond generating new content, Movie Gen also allows users to edit existing videos, expanding creative possibilities for content creators.
Additionally, the tool produces background music and sound effects, enhancing the overall production quality.
The launch of Movie Gen coincides with growing concerns about deepfakes and potential misuse.
A recent report from CloudSEK highlighted a wave of deceptive campaigns targeting users in India, Pakistan, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, and other regions, promoting a fraudulent gaming app.
