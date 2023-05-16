‘About This Image’: Google Adds New Feature To Tackle Spread Of Misinformation
Google has introduced ‘About this image' feature to its image search to reduce the spread of misinformation.
According to its blog, the feature will give users information like when the “image was first indexed by Google, where it may have first appeared, and where else it’s been seen online”.
“With this background information on an image, you can get a better understanding of whether an image is reliable — or if you need to take a second look," the blog post read.
In addition to this, Google will also mark every AI-generated image created by its tools.
The blog said that similar markups will be added by other creators and publishers soon, so that images appearing on Google Search have a label designating them as AI-generated.
