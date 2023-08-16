Monsoon Mayhem: Death Toll Reaches 60 In Himachal Pradesh; Fresh Cracks Appear In Joshimath
At least 60 people have been reported dead as a result of heavy rains that have pounded regions in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the past few days.
Rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, causing landslides, damaging homes, and burying devotees beneath the rubble of a temple.
Indian Army columns have been deployed for flood relief operations in Shimla, Fatehpur, Indora, and Kangra districts.
Meanwhile, new cracks have appeared in Joshimath, heightening fears among the residents of the town as heavy rains lashed the state of Uttrakhand.
In Uttarakhand, five people have died in rain-related incidents, while the State government has suspended the Char Dham Yatra.
