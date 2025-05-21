Mizoram Becomes India’s First Fully Literate State With 98.2% Literacy Rate
Mizoram has become the first state in India to achieve full literacy, Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced during an event at Mizoram University.
This milestone comes after an intensive literacy campaign that pushed the state's literacy rate to 98.2%, exceeding the Ministry of Education’s 95% target under the ULLAS (Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society) programme.
The initiative mobilised 292 volunteer teachers, including students, educators, and coordinators, who taught over 1,600 adults previously unable to read or write.
Lessons took place in community spaces, schools, libraries, and through door-to-door outreach.
According to the state’s Education Department, the campaign’s success was driven by strong community engagement, creative teaching approaches, and consistent government backing.
Lalduhoma noted that while reaching full literacy is a major achievement, it also signals the start of a broader mission focused on lifelong education and empowerment.
