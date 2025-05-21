U.S. Cracks Down On Deepfakes, Non-consensual Images With New Federal Law
President Donald Trump has signed the Take It Down Act into law, criminalising the sharing of nonconsensual intimate images (NCII), including AI-generated deepfakes.
The law also compels social media platforms to remove such content within 48 hours of receiving a complaint.
The bill passed Congress with strong support from tech companies, parent groups, youth advocates, and First Lady Melania Trump.
However, some experts and advocacy groups warn the law could unintentionally harm survivors by focusing on criminal penalties over support mechanisms.
Under the new law, distributing real or AI-generated NCII can lead to up to three years in prison and financial penalties. Platforms must also make reasonable efforts to take down any copies.
The Federal Trade Commission will oversee enforcement, with companies given a year to comply.
At the signing event, Trump dismissed concerns about constitutional rights, brushing aside criticism related to free speech.
