Missing Titanic-Bound Submersible Likely To Have Undergone ‘Catastrophic Implosion’
According to the U.S. Coast Guard official, the debris found near the wreckage of the Titanic was “consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel”, The New York Times reported.
The five people aboard the submersible that went missing on Sunday are presumed to be dead after the debris from the vessel was recovered in the search operation on Thursday.
Five major pieces consistent with the Titan were found in two debris fields located 1600 feet off the bow of the Titanic wreckage. There was no indication there was any collision with the Titanic itself.
The US Coast Guard and deep-sea water experts from Canada, the United Kingdom, and France commenced a combined search operation to rescue the Titan submarine on June 18.
