CCPA Issues Notices To Amazon, Flipkart Over Illegal Walkie-Talkie Sales
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued 13 notices to e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, and others, asking them to stop selling walkie-talkies without proper clearances.
Walkie-talkies, which enable wireless communication, can pose national security risks if used without authorisation, especially in the light of ongoing Indo-Pak conflict.
The CCPA found that many listings lacked mandatory information such as licensing details, frequency specifications, and Equipment Type Approval (ETA), violating the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.
A preliminary review revealed hundreds of such listings—467 on Amazon, 314 on Flipkart, 489 on Meesho, and 423 on TradeIndia—raising concerns about unchecked sales.
The authority has sought seller details, listing URLs, frequency specs, and sales data for each listing from January 2023 onwards.
Most listings failed to mention whether a wireless license is needed to operate the device.
Opposition Seeks Special Parliament Session After India-Pak Ceasefire